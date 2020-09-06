(9/6/1926 - 2/3/2012) (10/25/1927 - 8/4/2020)



Jean Matzkanin, born Norma Jean Quarles on October 25, 1927 in Owosso, Michigan to Mercer and Nancy Quarles, joined her beloved, Edward Matzkanin in a heavenly reunion on August 4, 2020.



Edward "Ed" Matzkanin was born on September 9, 1926 in Owosso, Michigan to Dimitri and Anna Matzkanin. Ed worked 32 years as a Mechanical Engineer and Physicist at the Yuma Proving Ground. He was the Commanding Officer for the Civil Air Patrol, Squadron 507. In his spare time he worked and maintained his own business, Ed's Auto Rebuild, restoring antique and vintage automobiles. Ed unexpectedly passed away on February 3, 2012.



Upon Ed's passing, Jean went on to tend the family ranch with the help of their children. Jean enjoyed life as a homemaker, taking care of the people and animals around her. She loved to cook, garden, sew, and visit with her loved ones. She worked alongside Ed, as the Executive Officer of the Civil Air Patrol, Squadron 507, as well as part-time at the Yuma Proving Ground in the Supply Logistics Department.



Together, Ed and Jean were the backbone of the Civil Air Patrol, sometimes even flying missions together. They were also the backbone of their family. These two beautiful souls were married on April 6, 1946 in their hometown of Owosso. They began their first of many adventures heading south to Tucson, Arizona where they'd have their oldest son Shubert. Shortly after, they moved east to Kansas, where their daughter Nancy was born. Knowing they belonged in Arizona, they moved back where they added two more sons, Russell and Raymond to their homestead. They set their roots in Yuma, and never looked back.



From the time they were married, Ed and Jean were nearly inseparable, spending time together flying their Cessna airplane, enjoying the Colorado River Scenic Cruises, working in the shop together, visiting aircraft, tractor and train museums, and traveling around in their 1973 Checker and Airstream trailer.



They leave behind their sons, Shubert (Tina) Matzkanin, Russell (Diana) Matzkanin, Raymond (Deanna) Matzkanin, and daughter Nancy Rodeghiero. Also carrying on their legacy are the grandchildren they were always so proud of - Bruno (Ann) Rodeghiero, Tami (Jody) Hernandez, Laura (Steven) Worthington, Eric (Jill) Wright, Charlotte Drake, Jene' (Dylan) Matzkanin, Courtney (Christina) Matzkanin, Lindsay (Adam) Abstein, Brittney Matzkanin, Melissa (Rexford) Beardsley, and Michelle (Michael) Van Vleet, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their grandson, Joey Rodeghiero. (Grandma and Grandpa - Give Joey a hug for us!)



To say they will be missed would be an understatement. Though we will miss them, we celebrate their reunion with each other in the presence of their Heavenly Father.



Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, there are no services planned at this time.

