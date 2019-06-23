Edward Eshaya entered gently into eternal life on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



He is dearly missed by his wife of almost 40 years, Ramina Eshaya; his oldest daughter Natalie Eshaya of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter and son in law, Michelle & Mario Guerra of Yuma, AZ; his son and daughter in law, Emil & Kristen Eshaya of Yuma; his sister, Elisho Shabo of Melbourne, Australia; his sister in law Janet and her children Mimi, Jackie, Monica and Jimmy of Los Angeles and their families; and all his family and friends who loved him so deeply. Greyson Guerra (4), Victoria (4) & Edward 'Teddy' (1) Eshaya may not remember many things about their Baba but they will never forget the love they felt from him.



Edward Eshaya was born on March 24, 1941 in Tehran, Iran. He came to the United States in the early 1960s to join his brother, William Eshaya who immigrated a couple years earlier. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including a year in the Vietnam War. Using the mechanical skills he gained in the Air Force, he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Co. (now Boeing) as an Engine Test Crew Chief for 35 years. In 1979, he met the love of his life, Ramina, and they were married a few months later on January 19, 1980. Together they raised their three children in Los Angeles, CA and Yuma, AZ. To Edy, there was nothing more important than his family. Working at Douglas, he would often have to split the year working in either Yuma or L.A. for months at a time and his wife and kids had to stay in one location. He would drive back and forth for the weekends to be with them. He took pride in perfecting the best routes between the two, paving the way for his children to come visit him in Yuma when they lived back in L.A. as young adults. Edy was an active member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge for many years. When it came to enjoying his retirement, he gave his time to others. He volunteered as a basketball coach with the Special Olympics and picked up and dropped off Hospice donations. He also traveled to Australia for a few long visits to spend time with his sister and her family.



His greatest joy in life was in giving all he had for the people he loved.



Edy was the original #nofilter and he was known for being opinionated and vocal. He never backed down and always did what he felt was right in life. At the same time, no one he cared about ever had a bad idea. He was extremely supportive and was known for telling people "enjoy your life".



Some hobbies included collecting hats, pins belt buckles and Vietnam War memorabilia but his favorite hobbies were spoiling his wife, bragging about his children, and spending time with his grandchildren. The last four years, he enjoyed traveling with (or to) his grand kids and just being around them to watch them play. Now, he can be with them, watching over them, always and forever, with his brother.



Services will be held promptly at 10am (Edy was never late!) at Yuma Mortuary on Monday, June 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crossroads Mission. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 23, 2019