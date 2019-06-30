My beloved husband, Edward (Mac) McDermott quietly passed away the evening of June 25, 2019. He had suffered massive heart failure and could not survive the event.



Mac was the perfect (almost) example of a Marine Sergeant Major. He entered the Corps in 1955 in New Jersey, his birth place, and retired on the parade deck at MCAS, Yuma in January, 1985 after 30 years and 3 days of honorable service.



Mac was beloved by his former troops and fellow Marines. He started Desert Bass Anglers fishing club in 1988 after wanting to provide a fun, inexpensive club for friendly competition. I came into his life on November 10, 1992. Everyone he met after that was shown the picture of our first date to the Marine Corps Ball that year. Eventually he taught me to fish, bought me my own boat, and together we grew Desert Bass to be one of the largest fun fishing clubs in Yuma. We had no meetings since we were a fishing club. We enjoyed the love and competition with hundreds of anglers from across the west. Mac ran the club as only a retired Sergeant Major could. Mac supported and cherished me throughout our 27-year life together. We both said that he was my first and final husband and I was his 6th and final wife!



He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Ruth, sister Judy and numerous beloved fur children who have met him on the Rainbow Bridge.



He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott; brother Bryan and wife Jocelyn; son-in-love Master Sergeant Matthew Yates and his lady Brandy; son Joseph Settles and his lady Grace; brothers- in- law Jim Stevenson and wife Kris, and John Stevenson and wife Betty.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Drive, Yuma, AZ from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All are welcome to attend, and as you know, Mac was not usually a fashion statement in his shorts and flip flops, so dress comfortably.



Mac would love donations to the Humane Society of Yuma as a memorial to him. All of our fur children are rescues, and donations to whichever program of HSOY you choose will be perfect. He particularly loved the Feral Cat Program and the Spay/Neuter program.



Mac was an amazing Marine, father, husband, and mentor: no better friend and no worse enemy. He is so loved. Mac stories will survive forever.



No flowers, please. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 30, 2019