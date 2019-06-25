Edward Mejia was born on December 30, 1942 in Yuma, Arizona. He attended Yuma High School, where he played football and ran track, he graduated in 1961.



Shortly after high school Edward went to work for the U.S. Government, attended military accounting school and graduated from the Berkley School of Music. There he learned to read and write music. After 31 years of service he retired from YPG as a Comptroller and Computer Programmer and spent his retirement with family and friends.



Edward enjoyed playing guitar and teaching anybody who wanted to learn the theory of music. He had a passion for football "Go Seahawks".



Preceded in death by his father James B. Mejia, mother Hortense L. Mejia, brothers Gilbert L. Mejia, and Charles L. Mejia.



He is survived by his brother William L. Mejia (Esther).



Edward Mejia entered gently into eternal life on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He is dearly missed by children, and grandchildren. Son James E. Mejia (4). Eldest daughter Anmari A. Carreno (Robert) (2), and youngest daughter Gina R. Pereda (Hector) (4) along with their families, 10 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 nephews and nieces.



Pallbearers will include; James G. Mejia, Robert Carreño, Frankie Mejia, Hector Pereda, Arianna Carreño, Gabriel Pereda. Honorary Pallbearers James E. Mejia, William L. Mejia, William Jr. Mejia, Hailee Mejia. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 25, 2019