St John Neumann Church
11545 E 40th St
Yuma, AZ 85367
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
11545 E. 40th St.
1937 - 2019
Edward Montiel Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Montiel peacefully passed away on September 1, 2019. Eddie was born May 26, 1937 in Calexico, California to parents Jose Montiel and Mary House Montiel. He attended St. Catherine's Military Academy and Bellarmine Catholic Prep School before attending Imperial Valley College and the Murdock Exclusive Cotton School in Tennessee. He graduated from Cal Poly State University in California earning his degree in Ag Economics and Crop Production

Eddie's life always revolved around agriculture. He was after all named the "Cotton King" of the Calexico cotton festival. He started his career in Calexico/Mexicali managing the family farm growing cotton, alfalfa, wheat and melons. He then went to work for Bruce Church in Salinas, CA. where he honed his skills in farm labor and harvest management. From there Eddie served as Operations Manager for Rusconi Farms where he coordinated multiple entities into one corporate operation. Taking all that he learned from his early years Eddie started and ran his own successful farming operation, Desert Boss Farms and EMCO Harvest and Labor Company.

While his work was important to him because he felt he "helped feed the world", his greatest passion was his devotion to family and friends, he was always there to help everyone. Eddie met and married the love of his life Sandra Della Maggiora. Sandy was Eddie's Queen and during their 48 years of marriage he never treated her as anything less. Together they raised three children Scott Edward (Montiel), Tamara (Diaz) and Todd (Diaz).

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jose Montiel, Ricardo Montiel and sister Mary Esther (Pretty Nina) Montiel. Eddie is survived by his loving wife Sandy, his children (Tamara, Todd & Scott), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

His last request was for his family and friends to keep the faith and remember him in their prayers and rosaries. "We love because he first loved us" – John 4:19.

A Memorial mass will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 9am, with a reception to follow at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 11545 E 40th St, Yuma, AZ 85367
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
