Edwin Arthur Guiles, Devoted Husband, Father & Grandfather, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2019.



He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 40 years, his sons Edwin II (Eddie) and Robert; Robert's wife Erika and his two grandsons, Carter and Logan, who will miss him greatly.



Edwin Guiles was born on December 10, 1949 in Yuma, Arizona, to parents Arthur Russell Guiles, Jr. and Betty June Garrison. Edwin earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona and graduated from the Executive Leadership programs at the University of Southern California and the Edison Electric Institute. In 1972, Edwin joined San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) where he held a variety of management roles before becoming Chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy's utilities, SDG&E and Southern Gas Company, in 2000.



Edwin was a devoted family man, who was deeply in love with his wife. He married Sharon on May 26, 1979. Edwin's heart for his wife of 40 years was evident in his daily expressions of love and affection. He was a godly husband and selfless father who consistently displayed patience, courage, love, humility, and a determined, unshakable commitment to his family.



He enjoyed hunting, walking his chocolate lab (Jake), reading, swimming, watching sports with his family, coaching his boys' sports, mentoring, and spending time with his grandsons.



His family and friends will always remember him as a noble leader who truly cared about the well being of others. He had the ability to make anyone feel like the most important person in the room. Colleagues say that Edwin was a self-sacrificing, humorous, warm, intelligent, and personable leader.



A funeral service is scheduled for Edwin Guiles on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church – 17010 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA, 92128. Dr. Bruce Humphrey will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edwin's life.



The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Colorado State University's "One Cure" Fund (www.onecure.com) to support clinical trials and comparative oncology research at the Flint Animal Cancer Center.



Contributions can be made "in tribute to Edwin Guiles." Please continue to keep the Guiles family in your thoughts and prayers. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary