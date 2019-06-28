Elaine Griswold, a longtime resident of Yuma, Arizona, died peacefully on June 18, 2019 in Rocklin, California at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her sons and daughters.



Elaine was born in South Carolina in 1931. Her father was in the Navy and they transferred many times before settling in Arcata, California. While there she met and married Gordon Paulson and moved to San Diego. Elaine worked for the San Diego School district in the school office. She later married again and moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1976. Elaine was an avid fisherwoman. She belonged to the Yuma Women's Fishing Club and to the First Christian Church of Yuma.



She later moved up with her daughter in Northern California.



Elaine is survived by her son, Daniel and Ruthie Paulson, her daughter, Sonja and Paul Arsenault, Brother Earl and Bertie Griswold, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Nellie Griswold, Sisters, June, Phyllis, Marilyn and Carolyn, and brother Bruce.



The family will be celebrating her life privately. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 28, 2019