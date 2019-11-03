Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Post #56
More Obituaries for Elias Luna Castro
Elias “Tio” – “Uncle” Luna Castro


1938 - 2019
Elias “Tio” – “Uncle” Luna Castro Obituary
From his proud humble birth in a mining town that no longer exists, American Girl, CA to Yuma, Uncle Elias has found his final resting place having passed away peacefully at home due to a short but hard fought battle against cancer. He now joins his beloved wife, Francis and dear son, Elias Jr. He is preceded by his parents, Severiano J. and Librada Luna Castro, brothers and sisters; Ismael Sr., Adelina Daniel, Carmen Ramirez, Severiano Jr., Ramon, Mary Gallegos and four other siblings who unfortunately passed away on the journey from Mexico in 1918. He is survived by his close brother, Antonio, of Phoenix and loving members of the Castro-Ponce family, his grand-children and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Tio Elias proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Lexington shortly after the Korean War. He displayed his military pride by daily donning his Navy-embossed baseball cap and attending any Veterans Day parade and ceremonies, especially the Call to Duty ceremony for his brother-in-law, Gilbert Ponce, a member of the famous National Guard Bushmasters. He was employed as a warehouse supervisor for long-time employer Gray Beverage Co. and, later, as inventory supervisor with Desert Dune Co. from where he retired.

Uncle Elias ability to hold our attention to his humorous demeanor was always so keen with his witticisms, wonderful stories and hilarious jokes which were often quite colorful.

A military honor ceremony will commence at 11:00 am at American Legion Post #56 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life reception. He will be cremated and his ashes will be combined with those of Francis and Elias Jr.

Uncle Tio Elias, May you Rest in Peace with God's blessing. We love you dearly and will sadly miss you, but will cherish your memory forever. Many thanks to the wonderful care and attention given by Compassus of Yuma, especially to the professional RN's, Alex and Josephina.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
