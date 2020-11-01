Ella Joyce Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 21, 2020 in Houston, TX. Born in Durant, OK to Jack and Arzela Renick, the family relocated to Somerton, AZ where she was raised with her brother Percevil Renick.



Affectionally known as Joyce, she met and married the love of her life Robert Lee Rabbit Morris and had two wonderful children, Kenny and Brenda Morris. Joyce and Rabbit raised their children in Yuma, AZ. She was a proud, and life long, member of the Choctaw tribe.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother, her husband Rabbit Morris, her daughter Brenda Morris, and her Great-grandson Jordan Philpot.



She is survived by her loving family members; her son Kenny (Becky) Morris, Grand-children Shawna (Jeff), Robby (Jaime), and Chris (Katie), Great-grandchildren Jeremey, Jared(Jessica), Lauren (Ljey), Lakin, Jade, Jayce, Little Robby, Dillon, Piper and Jack, Great-great grandchildren Jordan and Jeylen, and many loyal and caring friends. She was known as Nana to many who loved her and whom she loved as well. Full of life and always in search of an adventure, we were all tremendously blessed to have been a part of the stories and lives of Nana and Rabbit, and they wrote an amazing story together.



Forever endured in our hearts, may she rest in heavenly peace.



A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amberlys Place would be greatly appreciated.

