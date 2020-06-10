Elvira Lydia Galindo

July 12, 1935 - May 28, 2020



Elvira Lydia Galindo passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born in Yuma, AZ to Cornelio Lopez and Lougarda Madril.



She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Galindo, son David Gomez, mother Lougarda Tone, brother Ruben Lopez and grandson Michael Chavez.



She is survived by her daughters; Francis Rios, Rosemarie Rios, Irma Franck, Camilla Miranda (Pepe), Leticia Galindo. Her sons; Benjamin Rios (Rosa), Cornelio Rios (Ana), Steve Gomez (Tinker). Her sisters; Roberta Ibarra, Mary Morales, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



The services are being held at Desert Valley Mortuary on June 19th, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

