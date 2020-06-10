Elvira Lydia Gallindo
1935 - 2020
Elvira Lydia Galindo
July 12, 1935 - May 28, 2020

Elvira Lydia Galindo passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born in Yuma, AZ to Cornelio Lopez and Lougarda Madril.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Galindo, son David Gomez, mother Lougarda Tone, brother Ruben Lopez and grandson Michael Chavez.

She is survived by her daughters; Francis Rios, Rosemarie Rios, Irma Franck, Camilla Miranda (Pepe), Leticia Galindo. Her sons; Benjamin Rios (Rosa), Cornelio Rios (Ana), Steve Gomez (Tinker). Her sisters; Roberta Ibarra, Mary Morales, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The services are being held at Desert Valley Mortuary on June 19th, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Desert Valley Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
