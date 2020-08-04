1/
Emilia Matos
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bye-Bye drive-by for Emilia Matos, M.D.


Dr. Matos passed away peacefully at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She succumbed to COVID-19 on July 27, 2020. Born on August 20, 1943 in Caracas, Venenzuela, Dr. Matos departed just before her 77th birthday.

She grew up in Puerto Rico after age six where she graduated from high school and from the University of Puerto Rico. She earned her medical doctor's degree from the Universidad Pedro Ureña in the Dominican Republic in 1977.

She joined the U.S. Navy Medical Corps in 1979. In 1982 she completed her third year in Pediatric residency at Hurley Medical Center in Flint which is under the auspices of the University of Michigan. Dr. Matos opened her private pediatric practice on July 6, 1983 which she kept open until April 30, 2020. On July 1, 2020 she began working for YRMC pediatrics.

Her favorite color was red. She was president and an active member of the Yuma Doll Club. She bequeathed her barbie doll collection to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Dr. Matos leaves behind her sisters, Carmen Perez of San Francisco, CA; Maritza Valderrama of Venenzuela; brother, Jesus Perez of Venenzuela and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary due to COVID-19 social restrictions. However, there will be a Bye-Bye drive-by at 1073 W. 23rd St address of Dr. Matos' practice.

Family members will be present to accept condolences on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved