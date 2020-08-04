Bye-Bye drive-by for Emilia Matos, M.D.





Dr. Matos passed away peacefully at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She succumbed to COVID-19 on July 27, 2020. Born on August 20, 1943 in Caracas, Venenzuela, Dr. Matos departed just before her 77th birthday.



She grew up in Puerto Rico after age six where she graduated from high school and from the University of Puerto Rico. She earned her medical doctor's degree from the Universidad Pedro Ureña in the Dominican Republic in 1977.



She joined the U.S. Navy Medical Corps in 1979. In 1982 she completed her third year in Pediatric residency at Hurley Medical Center in Flint which is under the auspices of the University of Michigan. Dr. Matos opened her private pediatric practice on July 6, 1983 which she kept open until April 30, 2020. On July 1, 2020 she began working for YRMC pediatrics.



Her favorite color was red. She was president and an active member of the Yuma Doll Club. She bequeathed her barbie doll collection to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



Dr. Matos leaves behind her sisters, Carmen Perez of San Francisco, CA; Maritza Valderrama of Venenzuela; brother, Jesus Perez of Venenzuela and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary due to COVID-19 social restrictions. However, there will be a Bye-Bye drive-by at 1073 W. 23rd St address of Dr. Matos' practice.



Family members will be present to accept condolences on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

