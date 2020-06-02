Or Copy this URL to Share

Enoch T. Molyneux, 73, died May 23, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born Dec. 30, 1946, in Spokane, Wash., he was a computer tutor and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

