Enrique "Henry" Hernandez, a longtime resident of Yuma, AZ, passed away on August 27, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was 91.
Henry was born to Pedro and Rita Hernandez on April 21, 1929, in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Arizona State University with his Master in Education degree. He married the love of his life, Ernestina "Tina" Chavez, in Winslow, AZ. For over 30 years, he shaped and mentored young minds as a teacher in Somerton, AZ. As a man of many talents, he also excelled as a barber, tax professional, and part-time actor. Some of his greatest pleasures were traveling the world, attending sporting events, photography, and dancing. Henry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, nino, and friend. He was always quick to build lasting memories by taking family, friends and neighbors on grand adventures. Henry, a devout Catholic and selfless person, would always ask those thinking of giving him a gift to instead donate to charity.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Hernandez and Rita Vazquez-Hernandez, and his grandson, Enrique Samuel Zamudio.
Henry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Tina Hernandez; children, Nicky Hernandez, Jeri (Jerry) Jackson, Patsy (Leonard) Williams, Augie Hernandez, Kathy (Keith) Zamudio, and Henry (Karen) Hernandez; brother, Louie (Mary) Hernandez; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter (on the way); and the Medina family.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Leo Williams, Josh Jackson, Desmond Vasquez, Zack Hernandez, Casey Hernandez and Cory Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons: Jeff Kraft, Adam Zamudio and Alex Hernandez.
The viewing will be at Johnson's Mortuary on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Monday September 14, 2020, at 9:00 am, with Father Timothy officiating. Interment will follow at Johnson's Mortuary.
Due to limited capacity, the viewing, Rosary and Mass will be family only. Livestream services will be available at Johnson Mortuary and Immaculate Conception to those unable to attend.
Johnson Mortuary link below:https://www.facebook.com/jcksnjeri
Immaculate Conception link below:https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjMyMDA4MQ==
The family of Henry Hernandez wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the first responders from Station One, for their gracious professionalism and the courtesies shown to our family in our time of need.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.