Erma Lea "Nana" VanHaren
1936 - 2020
Erma Lea VanHaren (Nana), 83, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1936 in Yampa, Colorado to Ernest and Chloe Vickers.

She met her husband, Peter VanHaren, in Yuma where they married on October 10, 1968. Together, for over 45 years, they joyfully raised their children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She tirelessly gave her all to those she loved. She was a proud waitress for over 30 years at historic restaurants in the Yuma community, Beto's & Chretin's Mexican Restaurant.

Erma is survived by her daughter, Gerrie Fahay.

She is predeceased by her husband Peter and two children, Rick VanHaren and Linda Bennett.

While Erma is joyfully reunited with her family in heaven, she will be dearly missed by her surviving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Johnson Mortuary located at 1415 S 1st Ave on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:00 am.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
