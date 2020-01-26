|
|
Ernest C. Zermeño, 88, died January 15, 2020 at Y.R.M.C. He was born in Yuma, Arizona on February 8, 1931. Ernest attended Yuma schools before he left to work in order to help provide for his mother, brothers and sisters. He was a simple man who devoted his life caring for and loving his family.
Ernest served in the U.S. Marines and was discharged due to a medical disability. He lived in Yuma all of his life and worked with several local citrus companies as a fruit harvesting foreman. Upon retiring from the citrus industry, he worked for TP Truck Center.
Ernest is survived by his children Alicia Zermeño, David Zermeño, Reynaldo Zermeño, Jose Zermeño, Esther Harris, Irma Zermeño, Joann Leach and Virginia Zermeño. He is also survived by his brother Alfred Zermeño and sisters: Dorothy Rotella (Anthony), Sophia Rekhopf (Vincent†), Esther Aguirre (John) and his baby sister, Patricia Alarcon. He leaves 14 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren. He also leaves behind his devoted caregiver and lifelong friend, Esther G. Phillips.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ignacio Zermeño and Frances "Chica" Zermeño, brother, James Zermeño, sisters, Ramona Lucero and Angie Vigil, and his son, Robert "Bobby" Zermeño.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St Francis of Assisi Church, 1815 S 8th Ave, Yuma AZ 85364. Wake and viewing, 10:00 a.m.; Recitation of the Rosary, 10:35 am; Mass 11:00 a.m. and Interment at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S 1st Ave, Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 26, 2020