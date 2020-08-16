1/1
Erwin J. Escalanti Jr.
1975 - 2020
Erwin J. Escalanti Jr.,45, entered in rest on August 1st, 2020 in Lawrence Kansas, he was born on April 4, 1975 in Yuma Arizona to Tamara Pacheco and Erwin Escalanti Sr.

Erwin received his G.E.D. in Kansas. He worked as a welder for years and a Raiders football fan for longer than that.

Erwin is survived by daughter, Leialani McDuffie, granddaughters, Adeline and Ariah McDuffie, grandmother Brycea Parker, brother Arthur Pacheco, sisters Damara Pacheco, Brycea Pacheco, Marie Joaquin and Lisa Murphey.

Preceded in death by Parents Tamara Pacheco, Erwin Escalanti Sr., step-father Carl Pacheco, siblings Joseph Moreno and Vanessa Moreno, Cousins Swena and Rudy Hopkins, and Uncles Gregory and Arthur Lopez.

Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Traditional burial will be held at the Fort Yuma Quechan Big House where he will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 3:00 am until 5:00 am.

Pallbearers will be Clifford Fierro, Steven Ramirez, Frank and Berry Comet. Honorary Pallbearers are Alonso, Carl, Darrell Lopez, Ernst Aguilar, Francisco Aguilar.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
