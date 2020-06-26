Or Copy this URL to Share

Esequiel B. Espinoza, 89, died June 26, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Los Reyes, Michoacan, Mexico, he was a laborer.



Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.



Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.

