Esequiel B. Espinoza, 89, died June 26, 2020, at his Yuma home.
Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Los Reyes, Michoacan, Mexico, he was a laborer.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Los Reyes, Michoacan, Mexico, he was a laborer.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.