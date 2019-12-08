|
Mrs. Estella Banda Robles, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Estella, most often referred to as "Mama Stella", spent years opening her home for children brought to her for care. Mama Stella's door was open to numerous children (and then their children) for unending love, guidance, and warm homemade meals with fresh tortillas and famous iced tea.
Born on June 24, 1934 in Holtville, California, she was the daughter of the late Juan Banda and Geronima Banda. Mama Stella is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank R. Robles, and her children Debra Robles Davis (Robert Davis) and Frank Jr. Robles (Karen), her grandchildren Todd (Jackie) Robles, Rhett (Marie) Robles, Iris Davis, and Jessica (Kyle) McKinney and 12 great-grandchildren. Mama Stella is also survived by her sister, Sara Salas, and her brothers, Francisco Banda, Ezekiel Banda, Saul (Mary) Banda, Daniel (Christina) Banda, Ruben (Elizabeth) Banda, Arthur Banda, and many nieces and nephews.
Mama Stella was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Juan Banda and Isebel Banda.
Since the age of 12, Stella was a member of the Apostolic Church and was looking forward to seeing her Jesus face to face. Have you ever known one to refer to their Savior as "my Jesus"? Mama Stella did!
Wonderfully devoted to the numerous children brought to her home, she spent her life committed to sharing her faith, her strength, and her words of wisdom to anyone who was in her presence. To know Mama Stella was to know an angel on earth and if you were one of her "babies," you were protected by the armor of Jesus everywhere you went. Standing on a skyscraper one would still be unable to see all the crowns she has stored up in Heaven. It is the family's wishes that those who had the honor to meet her and to know her share her grace and faith in all their journeys.
Pallbearers are Grady Eldridge, Caleb Matthews, Coleton Pouquette, Noah Ramirez, Rhett Robles, Todd Robles, Rhett Stallworth, Richard Stallworth, Rocky Stallworth, and John Young. Honorary Pallbearers are Stephanie Arellano, Kay Eldridge, Emily Cain, Charlie Matthews, Robyn Pouquette, Nikki Ramirez, Katie Stallworth, Rachel Stallworth, and Sydney Young.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with services to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Funeraria del Angel Kammann (795 W. 28th Street, Yuma). A graveside service will immediately follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park with a reception thereafter at Yuma Catholic High School (2100 W. 28th Street).
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 8, 2019