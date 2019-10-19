|
Esther E. Culp of Mesa AZ, passes away on October 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born, the youngest of five children, to Ernest and Sarah [Harrah] Evermon on January 9, 1929 in Mattoon, Illinois where she grew up.
Esther graduated from Mattoon High School and shortly after graduation, she met Wesley G. Culp and the two were later married in 1948. After their marriage, Esther and Wesley moved to Neoga, Illinois where they started farming until 1961, when they decided to move the family to the Phoenix, Arizona area. In 1964, Wesley, along with the help of Esther, started their piano business, Culp's Piano Service, where Wesley rebuilt, moved, and tuned pianos. In 1972, the family moved to Yuma, where they attended Yuma First Christian Church. Later, Esther and Wesley decided to retire to Mesa, AZ in 2011. They had been running the business for 47 years. In Mesa, they attended Broadway Christian Church and spent the next year together until Wesley's passing on January 23, 2012.
Esther is survived by her loving children, Lonnie Culp, Terri Norman, Cynthia Rice-Hickman, Sharon Brown and Steven Culp. She has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sarah Evermon, her siblings and her husband, Wesley.
A Memorial Service will be held for Esther on Sunday, November, 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Broadway Christian Church, 7335 E. Broadway, Mesa, AZ 85208. Flowers may be delivered to the church on the Friday preceding the service or on Sunday. In lieu of gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Yuma First Christian Church, 3261 S. Avenue 6 E, Yuma, AZ 85365
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 19, 2019