Eugene Marshall Dobson, 95, of Yuma, died Sept. 10, 2020, in Yuma.



Born May 19, 1925, in Kankakee, Ill., he was the director of maintenance for a school district and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangement, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

