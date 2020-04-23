|
Eugene P. "TENO" Gill received his ANGEL WINGS on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born March 9, 1929 in Yuma, Arizona to Ramon and Amada Gill he was the fourth of thirteen children.
Teno enjoyed family gatherings, DANCING, he enjoyed being with his children and his grand/ great grandchildren, his trips to Laughlin and Vegas Cocopah Casino (Win the Money), he also enjoyed deer, dove and quail hunting, fishing and camping, having some nice cold Bud Lights and his Seagrams (Monkey).
He worked for the Yuma County Highway Department as a foreman before retiring after 35 years.
He was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Army.
Teno was a member of both St. Francis of Assisi and Immaculate Conception Church; he was also a member of the American Legion Post 19.
Teno is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alicia V. Gill; his children, Linda Maya (Lorenzo, Jr.), Rosenda J. Pico, David V. Gill Geri V. Gill and daughter/granddaughter, Xyntrice Sestiaga (Daniel "Duey"). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; his sisters, Bertha Chavez, Angie Martinez, Stella Mesa, Hilda Corea and Norene Fregozo ("Cooty") and many nieces and nephews.
Teno is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Bernadette Rose Pico, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 private services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 23, 2020