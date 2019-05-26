Services St Francis of Assisi 1815 S 8th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364 Service 9:30 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1815 South 8th Avenue View Map Celebration of Life Following Services home of Tima and Dave Resources More Obituaries for Eutimia Shireman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eutimia "Tima" Shireman

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Eutimia "Tima" Shireman was born on March 2, 1944 in Yuma, AZ. Tima was called home to be with her Lord, on May 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends who loved her very much.



Tima graduated from Yuma High School in 1962. She was a proud "Criminal" who enjoyed the company of her classmates and their class reunions. After graduating high school, Tima began working at the Yuma County Attorney's Office where she worked for 3 years. On June 18, 1965 she married the love of her life, David Richard Shireman. Dave and Tima had 51 beautiful years together as husband and wife. They truly were each other's best friend.



Shortly after getting married, Dave and Tima moved to Indiana and lived there for 2 years. In 1967 they returned to Yuma and Tima once again began working as a legal secretary in a local law office. In 1971 Tima was the first female to graduate from Arizona Western College with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Police Science. Tima began her law enforcement career in 1970 when she began working for the DEA. In 1974 she became the first female inspector at the San Luis Arizona Port Of Entry, where she later became the first female Supervisory Inspector. She ended her career as the Commercial Operations Supervisor with the rank of Major after 35 years of service. Tima was affectionately known as "6 Lane Shireman" for her insistence on opening all 6 lanes at the port, so traffic could pass more quickly, and workers could get to their jobs. Tima received many awards and recognition for her dedication and commitment to the mission, throughout her law enforcement career.



Tima is preceded in death by her mother, Rafaela "Blondie" Tesso, her father, Eugene Perez, and her brother Eddie Perez. Tima's husband Dave Shireman, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, brother Gene Perez, sister Rosemarie (Manny) Mercado, sister Norma (Cesar III.) Reta, sister Diane (Frank) Perez.



Tima was deeply loved by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was also loved and respected by her many friends and colleagues she served with over the years. Tima will be greatly missed each and every day by those who loved her.



Tima enjoyed going to the movies, gardening, and baking. Tima and Dave spent time outdoors fishing, cooking, and going to the sand dunes with friends and family. She also enjoyed monthly breakfast with former colleagues at various local restaurants. She was a generous and kind soul, who thought of others, and did not hesitate to help with a donation or needed item.



A service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1815 South 8th Avenue, at 9:30am. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Tima and Dave, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers the family would encourage donations to the Humane Society of Yuma, or the Yuma Fallen Officer Monument. Donations can be made to the Yuma FOP Lodge, at PO Box 6283, Yuma, AZ 85366, or at lodge24.azfop.com. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 26, 2019