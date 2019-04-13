Our beloved, Evelyn I. Flores (Evey) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and went home to Our Heavenly Father.



Evelyn who was a homemaker and mother of seven children, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild was famously known as the "tamale queen," loved to bake, sew, and keep up with current affairs. She also loved spending time with her family and pets.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Eulalio and Frances Castillo, six siblings, her beloved husband; Ricardo Flores, Sr. and son Ricardo Flores, Jr.



Viewing will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5pm-9pm with Holy Rosary at 7pm at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 1815 S. 8th Ave. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N, Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.



Her surviving children; Mary Frances Martin (Bill), Teresa D'Asaro (Pete), Leo Flores (Anna) Roman C. and Anthony Flores, Sr., Lillian Flores, family and friends will miss her deeply. Rest in peace momma! Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary