Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1815 S. 8th Ave.
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N, Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for evelyn Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

evelyn I (Castillo) Flores


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
evelyn I (Castillo) Flores Obituary
Our beloved, Evelyn I. Flores (Evey) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and went home to Our Heavenly Father.

Evelyn who was a homemaker and mother of seven children, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild was famously known as the "tamale queen," loved to bake, sew, and keep up with current affairs. She also loved spending time with her family and pets.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Eulalio and Frances Castillo, six siblings, her beloved husband; Ricardo Flores, Sr. and son Ricardo Flores, Jr.

Viewing will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5pm-9pm with Holy Rosary at 7pm at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 1815 S. 8th Ave. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N, Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.

Her surviving children; Mary Frances Martin (Bill), Teresa D'Asaro (Pete), Leo Flores (Anna) Roman C. and Anthony Flores, Sr., Lillian Flores, family and friends will miss her deeply. Rest in peace momma!
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now