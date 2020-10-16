Evelyn Ruth Washum, 86, passed away October 8th, 2020 in Yuma, just about 6 1/2 months after her husband of 68 years, Don, passed. She was born to William Raymond and Bertha Thelma Shugart on June 5, 1934.



She attended Yuma schools and graduated from Yuma High School. On January 30th, 1952 she married Donald Lee Washum with whom she raised 2 children. Early in their marriage she was a bank teller at First National Bank for a brief time. Upon having children, they were her focus, with her becoming room mother chairman in their classrooms in elementary school. She became a volunteer at what is now YRMC for 35 years. She eventually ordered for and stocked the gift shop for many years. Her last area of volunteering there was in the ER.



She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents "Raymond" and "Thelma" (as they were known) Shugart, and her sister Darlene.



She is survived by her children Russell (Sally) Washum, Jackie (DJ) Shiplet, granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer, grandson Christopher, and 3 great grandchildren. Also her beloved Baby Kitty who misses her and Don terribly.



Graveside services will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

