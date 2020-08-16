Born August 17, 1979. Mother Angelina Mae Menta and Father Donald E. Menta.



Felicia has joined the lord on August 6, 2020. She grew up on the Fort Yuma Reservation and attended San Pasqual School. She was a full-blooded Kwatsan Tribal member. Felicia worked at Paradise Casino as a dishwasher and eventually stepped up and took responsibility as a leader and helped maintain stability in the kitchen.



Felicia was a very happy soul and always survived life with no ones help and made it on her own. She was adventurous and took off and went where she wanted and when she wanted. Felicia was also a member of the Connect Christian Church she loved to dance and watch classic movies and always cared and was concerned about her big family and also loved to cook. Felicia was taken too soon and will truly be missed by all her family.



Survived by father, Donald E. Menta. Stepmother Sharon Cachora. Spouse Rae Rodriguez. Brothers, Christian D Menta; Hamilton Menta; sisters, Elsie Taylor; Donella Menta; Jennifer Menta; Chynna Cachora Menta; nephews, Billy Rea Jr.; Chaz Rea; Steven Johnson; Donald Menta; Chance Fish; nieces, Lertosha Rea; Amber Rea; Crystal Menta; Angelina Rea; Sally Rea; Johnanna Fish; Padmae Greeny and Anelina Greeny.



Funeral services will be held at Yuma Mortuary 775 S. 5th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364 at 10:00 am for family viewing only. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm for friends and relatives.



*Please keep in mind there will be no services at the cryhouse on the Reservation.

