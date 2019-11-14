|
Felipe de Jesus Angelo Francisco Solis Jr. born on October 15th 1981, passed away on November 8th 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.
He is survived by girlfriend, Rachael Johnson; his beloved family; mother, Wilma Solis; sisters, April Solis (Carlos Lopez), Rena Solis; brothers, Anthony Solis, James Jesse Solis, Frank Howard & Victor Howard. He had no children but loved his nieces, Michelle Alvarez, Samira Solis, Aaliyah Solis, Jasmine Solis, Lalania Solis; nephews, Leo R. Alvarez Jr, Chance Solis, Isaiah Quintero. His 5 great nephews and 1 great niece.
He is preceded in death by Felipe Solis Sr, Alfonso Soliz, Irene Soliz, Mae Yuma, Ignatius Cachora.
"Flip" as he was known to family & friends was a proud member of the Quechan Tribe, he had many endeavors, his family's landscaping business Solis Lawncare and his design company 51705 showcasing his artistic talents. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends. He was a loyal friend. His larger than life personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers, Leo R. Alvarez Jr, Chance Solis, Isaiah Quintero, Ty Tecumseh, Robert Shepard and Barry Comet.
Visitation will be held at Yuma Mortuary on November 15th 2019 at 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm and services will be officiated by Dr. Reverand Julian Gunn from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm followed by Tribal Rites at 5:00 pm at the Quechan Bighouse, cremation will be at dawn.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 14, 2019