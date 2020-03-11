|
Longtime resident of Winterhavan, CA Gene Richison passed away on Thursday March 5th, 2020 in Yuma Arizona. She was born in Rotan, Texas in 1926 to James Gordon and Maude Elzada Royalty. When Gene was 13 years old the family moved to Arizona settling in Somerton until 1943 when they moved to Winterhaven, CA where she remained until her recent decline in health.
Gene was a 1943 graduate of Yuma Union High School while working part-time for Attorney Ralph Brandt. Through the years she was employed by Harry Coleman Title Trust, Court Clerk Winterhaven CA, Ft. Yuma Head Start Program, Citizen's Title & Trust and Navy Relief Society of Yuma.
Gene is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Leslie Lyle Richison, and her parents, James & Maude Royalty.
Gene is survived by one sister Allie Krause of Huntley, MN, two daughters Cheryl (Robert) Sigman of Grapeview, WA and Jackie (Charles) Landis of Peoria, AZ. Four Grandsons Scott, Jeff and Darrell Sigman of WA and Michael Landis of AZ and four great grandsons.
Gene loved being out in the desert always seeing the true beauty of the mountains, wild flowers, cactus and rocks. She was a lover of all types of music and had some musical abilities of her own being able to play a variety of instruments by ear. She was a skilled artist who loved painting and was a member of the Desert Artist of Yuma for several years. She also loved writing poetry having had many of her poems published in the Yuma Daily Sun through the years, and received special recognition in 2017 from the White House for one of her poems.
Graveside Service to be held at Johnson's Mortuary Thursday March 12th, 2020 at noon. There will be a Memorial Reception at Johnson's Mortuary immediately following the service.
Special thanks to Maxi's Loving Place and Hospice of Yuma for the excellent care she received the last few months of her life.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 11, 2020