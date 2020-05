Or Copy this URL to Share

Filbert P. Castro, 55, of Yuma, died May 26, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Nov. 24, 1964, in San Diego, he was an auto body technician.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

