Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
Flora Montague
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Flora (Davis) Montague


Flora (Davis) Montague Obituary
Flora Davis Montague, 95, born in Somerton, AZ, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, February 16 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, loving grandmother and proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her for her kindness and motherly nature.

She is survived by her children, Donna Mitchell (Anthony), Brenda Harvier, Michael Montague (Blanca), and Mitchell Vest (Pam), her 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Judy Davis, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Blase Montague, her children, Vernal Vest, Deanna Ludwig, Sylvia Caskey, and Donald Montague, her grandson, Jeffrey Caskey, her parents, Roy and Bonnie Davis, her siblings, Marie Davis Villanueva, Brown Davis, and Harold Davis.

A memorial service will be at Funeraria del Angel Kammann, on Saturday, February 23 from 3-4PM followed by traditional services at East Cocopah Big House, with cremation Sunday morning. Pallbearers will be Steve Harvier, Michael Montague Jr, Anthony Mitchell, Tanner Evans, Louie Throssell and Bryce Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be all relatives and friends.

The family would like to recognize the Cocopah and Quechan tribes for their friendship and assistance. To Tommy, Sharon, Justin, Jenny, and Daniel Lujan, thank you for your generosity, love, and support. A special thank you to Andrea for all she has lovingly done for her grandma. Thank you to Dr. Del Negro and the Fort Yuma IHS staff and, also to Emy, Norma and Hospice of Yuma for their provided care.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
