Florence Mary-Ann Mezei, Age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. She was born June 12, 1930, in Coatesville, Nebraska.
Florence married the love of her life George Mezei on June 6th 1951.
Florence was the oldest of 7 children, all who grew up in Nebraska. She became a school teacher at the age of 18, was married at age of 20. She had 2 Children and started to work in the banking industry. Florence loved Line Dancing, baking and spending time with her family.
Florence is survived by her grandchildren Brianna McNeely (Alexander McNeely) and Aaron Mezei, great-grandchildren Ethan Thomas, Jacob Alexander and Lucas George McNeely.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband George and her children Christina and Thomas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Pint House Lounge, on August 17th, 2019 at 12:00 pm till 3:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. Donations can be made to Hospice of Yuma in Florence's name.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 11, 2019