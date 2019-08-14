Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Wake
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
I.C. Church
Florence R Fuller


1927 - 2019
Florence R Fuller Obituary
Florence R. Fuller passed away at her home on August 9, 2019 surrounded by her family in Yuma, Arizona. She was born on October 27, 1927 in Silver City, New Mexico.

Florence enjoyed being a home maker, listening to music, dancing, attending family gatherings and being with her grandchildren. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She foster parented with her husband for 17 years. She was a licensed day care provider until she retired in 2000.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Sally "Frank" Abril, Susan "Denny" Davis and Irene "David" Abril; 9 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Speck; mother, Leonor Hernandez; sister, Evelyn Munoz.

A Special Thank You to all staff at Hospice Compassus that provided her such wonderful care. A Very Special Thank You to granddaughter, Cindy Duran, CNA, for her loving care and attention.

A Wake will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Friday the 16th of August 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass will be held at I.C. Church on Saturday the 17th of August 2019 10:00 am with reception following at Yuma Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Compassus or the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
