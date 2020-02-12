|
Florentina D. Leal
Florentina D. Leal, 78, died Feb. 8, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born Nov. 28, 1941, in Houston, Texas, she was a director of childhood education at Arizona Western College and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Wake will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, will military honors to follow by American Legion Post 19.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 12, 2020