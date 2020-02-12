|
|
Florentina (Tina) Leal was called home to be with our Lord while surround with family and loved ones at home, February 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Tina was born and raised in Houston, Texas. Upon graduation she joined the United States Marine Corps. Shortly after she met the love of her life Rafael Leal, they married and began a family. She continued her education and received her AA degree at AWC, Bachelor's from Northern Arizona University and then received her Masters in Early Childhood Development.
Tina started her career at the Child Development Center on MCAS Yuma where she became the director. She continued her career at AWC and became the director of the Child Development Learning Lab and an Associate Faculty Member before retiring after 20 + years.
Tina touched so many lives during her career there. She also owned the Montessori School here in Yuma. She was involved with the Arizona State School for the deaf and blind, the Arizona State Association for the Education of Young Children which she served as the secretary and President. In Yuma County she was involved with the Week of the Young Child, The Reading Council and a member of Toast Masters.
Tina is survived by her husband of 58 years Rafael Leal Jr., Daughters: Cindy (Jeff) Cedar, Belinda (Mike) Decker, Regina (Ernesto) Vieyra, Melissa Simpson Son's: Michael (Julie) Leal, Mark (Lucy) Leal. 25 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Tina is preceded in death by her Parents Paul Ramirez and Guadalupe Sepulveda, Hector Sepulveda, and Isabell Ramirez, her Sisters Carmen Anduiza and Liz Torres, and Son In-Law Andrew Simpson.
Viewing will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary located at 138 N. S Avenue B, Somerton, AZ 85350, on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass will be held at 10:00am Friday February 14, 2020 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 1815 S. 8th AVE, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Pallbearers are her grandsons: Andrew Foster, Justin Decker, Scott Decker, Alex Vieyra, Michael Leal, Bobby Abril, Mark Leal and Cheyenne Leal.
Reception: 12:00pm-3:00pm, at the American Legion Post 19, 2575 S. Virginia Drive, 85364 Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 13, 2020