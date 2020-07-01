Florina Pasqual passed away on June 26, 2020 in Yuma, AZ at the Yuma Reginal Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1971 in Yuma, AZ She resided on the Ft. Yuma reservation and Yuma, AZ. She was the daughter of Roger and Diane Pasqual(Levy).



Florina grew up in Winterhaven, CA and graduated from San Pasqual High School. She worked at Quechan Bingo and then to Paradise Casino where she dedicated 22 years as a Slot Floor Attendant. Flo was an active member of Legion 56. She loved listening to her Oldies and taking sunset walks with her husband and baby "Charile".



Florina survived by her husband Jose(Hugo) Martinez and her step-children Joseph Pretty, Andrew Pretty, Sammy Pretty, Alexanderia Pretty, Elizabeth Martinez and Ramon Martinez.



Siblings Nicole Pasqual and Lorne Levy. Nieces Xyntrice Levy(Andrew Horta), Angeline Levy, Grace Levy, Louann Levy and numerous others. Nephew Lawrence(Joey) Levy and numerous others including family and friends.



Florina was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Diane Pasqual(Levy), maternal grandparents Lawrence Levy SR and Grace Levy(Menta), paternal grandparents Powell Pasqual and Cora Pasqual(Ward).



Pallbearers will be Johnathan Shepard, Eric Arrow, Charles Arrow, Robert(Bob) Throssell, Kyle Cachora, Nicholas Jose, Kit Fox Antone and Reggie Antone.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence(Joey) Levy, Lorne Levy, Jose(Hugo) Martinez, Cedric Shepard, Andrew Paddock, Vernon and Wendell Jose, Ray and Dave Pasqual, Jason Jose SR and Bob Hughes (Uncle Bob).



A public viewing will be held at the Yuma Mortuary on July 1, 2020 from 10:00AM-02:00PM.



Tribal rights will be held at the Quechan Cemetery on July 2, 2020 from 03:00AM-05:00AM. There she will be cremated and sent home to be with her family.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the Yuma Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit staff. They displayed exceptional care and provided us with constant communication during these difficult times.



We, the family are requesting all attendees to wear mask in gloves.



Mask and gloves will be available at the Quechan Cemetery (Big/Cry House).

