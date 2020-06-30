Florina Pasqual, 48, of Yuma, died June 26, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 4, 1971, in Yuma, she was a casino worker.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services at 3 a.m. Thursday at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be dawn Thursday at Quechan Cemetery.
Born Aug. 4, 1971, in Yuma, she was a casino worker.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services at 3 a.m. Thursday at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be dawn Thursday at Quechan Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.