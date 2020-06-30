Or Copy this URL to Share

Florina Pasqual, 48, of Yuma, died June 26, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born Aug. 4, 1971, in Yuma, she was a casino worker.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services at 3 a.m. Thursday at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be dawn Thursday at Quechan Cemetery.

