Florina Pasqual
1971 - 2020
Florina Pasqual, 48, of Yuma, died June 26, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Aug. 4, 1971, in Yuma, she was a casino worker.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services at 3 a.m. Thursday at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be dawn Thursday at Quechan Cemetery.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
