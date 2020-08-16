Floyd Blaine Wooldridge, a loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on August 11th, 2020. Floyd was born in Dallas, Oregon on July 20th, 1946 to Jack and Beulah Wooldridge.



Floyd moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1958 and he was a proud Kofa King. Floyd served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama during the Vietnam Conflict. He returned to Yuma where he began his career with the Yuma County Public Works Department and retired after 20 years.



Floyd is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patty; his son, Jeremiah; his daughter-in-law, Stephanie; and his grandchildren, Hailey and Blaine.



Floyd was a man who saw the good in everyone and never met a stranger who did not count him as a friend. The world has lost a truly great and genuine man. He gave more than he ever got. He will forever be missed; our lives were enriched and better because he was apart if it. We will forever love and cherish our memories and the time we spent together.



Private Services are being handled by Johnson Mortuary, please contact family for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store