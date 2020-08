Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd Blaine Wooldridge, 74, of Yuma, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born July 20, 1946, in Dallas, Ore, he worked for Yuma County Public Works and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Funeral service is on Monday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Johnson Mortuary Chapel.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements which include cremation.

