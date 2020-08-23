1/1
Frances B. Daniel
1935 - 2020
She was a loving wife to Lionel A. Daniel Sr. and a beautiful mother to Lionel A. Daniel Jr., Deborah L. Daniel, and Michael G. Daniel. Frances was a dedicated parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Lay Teacher at Immaculate Conception School, Cursillo Rectora for many years, and a certified Lay Ecclesial Minister.

She was an Associate Director for Arizona Western College Outreach Program and a substitute teacher for Yuma Union School District. She was a proud graduate (Suma Cum Laude) of Arizona Western College, and NAU Yuma. Frances with her many blessings, helped young and old, have a better understanding of God, and a closer relationship with Jesus. She touched many lives with her kindness, love, and gracious caring for those in need. Through the Cursillo movement, she helped hundreds of women find their calling with Christ.

She is survived by her sister Maggie Cabrera (Rudy), brother George Barrientos (Leonore), In-laws Earl and Bea Daniel, BB and Helen Daniel, her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, Lionel F. Daniel, Craig and Bethany Daniel, Tara Guerrero, Bobby Wilson, Emily Heiber, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed, and now joins her loving husband and all her loved ones, by the Grace of God and Mother Mary, in Heaven.

God bless you mom, and we know you will still be looking out for us, when you whisper in our ears, "Be ready my children, you never can tell when Jesus will call us home".

Funeral Services' schedule can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com

In Lieu of Cards and Flowers, please consider a donation to Alz.org.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Please lean on our God of understanding. My prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Shannon
