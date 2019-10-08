Home

Frances Encinas Garcia


1951 - 2019
Frances Encinas Garcia Obituary
Frances Encinas Garcia, 68, of Wellton, died Oct. 6, 2019, in Wellton.

Born April 13, 1951, in Yuma, she was a maintenance worker for Dairy Queen.

A visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sunset Community Health Center, 10425 S. Williams St., Wellton, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 8674 S. Avenue 36E. Burial will follow at Wellton Memorial Cemetery.

Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
