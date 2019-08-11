|
|
Frances Flores entered eternal life on August 04, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Jose Dolores Sarabia and Maria Soledad Garcia. She is survived by her daughters: Josephine Rock, Lupe Montague, Mary Helen Gutierrez, Mary Gill, Ana Hebner, Irma Schweickart, Blanca Montague. Sons: Jose (Pancho), Ricky, George, Tommy Flores. Sister: Alicia Sarabia Garcia. Along with all her grandchildren and great granchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Jose C. Flores, her brothers Jose, Juan, Luis, Benjamin Sarabia, son Robert Flores, daughter Maria De los Angeles Flores, Grandsons Michael J. Flores, Carlos Arellano, granddaughter Antionette Zarate, great granddaughters Selena Zarate and Alexis Renee Damara.
Her pallbearers will be Kevin Hunt, Adam Gutierrez, Anthony Flores, Danny Estrada, Robert Gomez, and Adrian Torres.
Frances's viewing will be held on August 13, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary from 5:00 – 9:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church. Her burial immediately following at Desert Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 11, 2019