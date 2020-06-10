Frances Yolanda Sabori (Avilez) was born in Yuma, Arizona on November 3, 1951 and passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on May 27, 2020.



Yolanda was a home maker her entire life, working tirelessly to raise her four children and always assisted in the raising of all her grandchildren. She was the Matriarch of the family or as one of her sons called her, The Queen.



She guided her sons to grow up to be the men they are today, always teaching them the difference between right and wrong and if there was ever a disagreement, she was always right.



She loved dancing to her favorite songs with her husband, whether it was a night out on the town or in their living room at home. Family was everything to her and she always wanted everyone to stay as close as possible.



She loved being such a big part of her grandchildren's lives, being able to watch them grow every day.



Yolanda was preceded in death by her father, Simon Avilez; mother, Beatrice O. Avilez; sister, Mary T. Cedillo; brother, David Avilez and her daughter, Cynthia Taylor.



Yolanda is survived by her husband of 48 years Fernando Antonio Sabori, sons, Joe of Glendale, Henry (Lupe) of Las Vegas, Christopher (Jennifer) of Phoenix; grandchildren, Christian (Caro) of Somerton, Freddy (Carissa) of Tucson, Benjamin, Jackson, Elizabeth and Isabella of Phoenix, Patricia, Esaile, Carlos and Stevie of Las Vegas, and great-grandchildren Julie and Keko of Somerton, brother, Simon Avilez of Las Vegas and cousins, Vicki, Denise and Eddie of Yuma.



Memorial Service will be at Yuma Mortuary 775 S 5th Avenue Yuma Arizona on Saturday, June 13th 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store