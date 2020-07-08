On July 4th, 2020, the biggest boom was the last heartbeat from a beloved mother, sister, Nana, and true friend.



Francis Sylvia Dahin, who unexpectedly died of natural causes was less than one block from her childhood home.



She was an OG original 15th Avenue Lara sister, one of seven. She graduated from Yuma High School, class of 1975. Sylvia became an Army wife for 14 years, but as nothing lasts forever, she moved back to Yuma as a single mother of two and would work up to three jobs at a time. If you were lucky enough to know her, you would know that she was always in need of something, but was always putting others first. Sylvia loved her weekly yard sales, playing cards with her sisters, gathering for weekly events at the Eagles, and going to get her weekly enchiladas from El Charro. Sylvia was as spicy as her famous salsa she took to every event. She touched and served so many as a retired lunch lady from school district 1.



Sylvia is survived by her sisters: twin Margaret Subia, Nellie Rodriguez, Yolanda Blanco, Mary Torres, Marty Contreras; her beloved children, Mikey Dahin and Crystal Riddell; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; lots of nieces, nephews, distant cousins and relatives. It had to be the 4th of July to take this firecracker!



Please join us in attending her services on July 16th, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary, 775 South 5th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona 85364, viewing from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Face masks are required. Your deepest condolences and sympathy are much appreciated during these times.

