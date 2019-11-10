|
Thank you Lord for the love you showed us by giving us our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Francisco Ortega Cazarez (Don Pancho).
He was born in Buckeye, AZ and died at the age of 93 in his home in Mesa, AZ surrounded by his wife and children on November 1st of 2019.
His funeral will be held at Falconer Funeral Home 251 W. Juniper Ave. in Gilbert, AZ. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A service will follow at Saint Juan Diego Catholic Church 3200 S. Cooper Rd. in Chandler, AZ. On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Don Pancho was a responsible and loving husband, a wonderful father, beloved grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family most of all, to sing, bake and farm his "ranchito" in Yuma, AZ. He had a beautiful smile and a generous heart.
He is survived by his wife Maria and his eight kids (Estella, Paco, Rosa, Alma, Ricardo, Lorena, Malena y Armando). Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his brother Jose.
He will be reunited with his son Carlos in heaven.
Thank you Dad for your great and generous heart, you left us each a part of you that will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019