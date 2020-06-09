Francisco Javier Barraza, 77, of Yuma, died June 6, 2020, at Foothills Adult Care Home.
Born Dec. 3, 1942, in Durango, Mexico, he worked for Yuma County on road maintenance.
All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.