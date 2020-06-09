Or Copy this URL to Share

Francisco Javier Barraza, 77, of Yuma, died June 6, 2020, at Foothills Adult Care Home.



Born Dec. 3, 1942, in Durango, Mexico, he worked for Yuma County on road maintenance.



All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

