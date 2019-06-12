Frank C. Anaya passed away at the age of 88, Monday, June 10, 2019 in Yuma, AZ surrounded by family. Frank was born on December 3, 1930 in Yuma, AZ to Jesus and Maria Anaya. Frank enlisted in the National Guard and worked at the Yuma Proving Grounds for 32 years. He married Elvira Gonzalez June 2, 1956 and together they raised 3 children; Frank Jr., Rosie and Belinda.



Frank was well known for being a comedian and the life of the party. He earned the nickname of 'Cookie Monster' for his sweet tooth during his time at the Yuma Proving Grounds.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elvira, children; Frank (Peggy), Rosie (Paul), Belinda and 5 grandchildren; Jennifer (Chet), Reanna, Derek, Chelsea (Vicente) and Jonathan (Ellen). As well as, his sister Cecilia, brother John and many nieces & nephews.



Friday, June 14, 2019 – Yuma Mortuary

Visitation 5 - 9pm, Rosary 7pm



Saturday, June 15, 2019 –

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Funeral Mass 10am

Interment to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Published in The Yuma Sun on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary