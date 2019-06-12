Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Frank C Anaya


Frank C Anaya Obituary
Frank C. Anaya passed away at the age of 88, Monday, June 10, 2019 in Yuma, AZ surrounded by family. Frank was born on December 3, 1930 in Yuma, AZ to Jesus and Maria Anaya. Frank enlisted in the National Guard and worked at the Yuma Proving Grounds for 32 years. He married Elvira Gonzalez June 2, 1956 and together they raised 3 children; Frank Jr., Rosie and Belinda.

Frank was well known for being a comedian and the life of the party. He earned the nickname of 'Cookie Monster' for his sweet tooth during his time at the Yuma Proving Grounds.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elvira, children; Frank (Peggy), Rosie (Paul), Belinda and 5 grandchildren; Jennifer (Chet), Reanna, Derek, Chelsea (Vicente) and Jonathan (Ellen). As well as, his sister Cecilia, brother John and many nieces & nephews.

Friday, June 14, 2019 – Yuma Mortuary
Visitation 5 - 9pm, Rosary 7pm

Saturday, June 15, 2019 –
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral Mass 10am
Interment to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 12, 2019
