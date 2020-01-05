Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1815 S. 8th Avenue
Yuma, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1815 S. 8th Avenue
Yuma, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank D. Castro


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank D. Castro Obituary
Frank D. Castro, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 12, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona to Esther and Frank B. Castro.

Frank served 4 years in the Air Force serving the majority of his service in Misawa, Japan. He was married for 66 years to Hortense Gutierrez Castro.

One of Frank's favorite things to do was support and cheer on the University of Arizona Wildcats, having all of his children and many of his grandchildren graduate from the University of Arizona. In 2009, Frank and Hortense were awarded the University of Arizona Honorary Alumnus Award for their generous support of the University Medical Sarver Heart Center. He was proud to say they were truly "Wildcats for Life."

He is survived by his wife Hortense, his son Frank G. Castro (Joni), daughters Christine Eisenfeld (Scott) and Laura Hurt (Tom). Along with his children, he had 7 grandchildren – Karie Bjorn, Chad Kasmar, Frankie Castro, Steven McKelvey, Kaitlin Eisenfeld, Kathryn Castro Huerta, Tyler Eisenfeld and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am with a Rosary beginning at 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1815 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, Az.

Like the family, feel free to wear UA colors (red and blue).
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -