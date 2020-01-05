|
Frank D. Castro, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 12, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona to Esther and Frank B. Castro.
Frank served 4 years in the Air Force serving the majority of his service in Misawa, Japan. He was married for 66 years to Hortense Gutierrez Castro.
One of Frank's favorite things to do was support and cheer on the University of Arizona Wildcats, having all of his children and many of his grandchildren graduate from the University of Arizona. In 2009, Frank and Hortense were awarded the University of Arizona Honorary Alumnus Award for their generous support of the University Medical Sarver Heart Center. He was proud to say they were truly "Wildcats for Life."
He is survived by his wife Hortense, his son Frank G. Castro (Joni), daughters Christine Eisenfeld (Scott) and Laura Hurt (Tom). Along with his children, he had 7 grandchildren – Karie Bjorn, Chad Kasmar, Frankie Castro, Steven McKelvey, Kaitlin Eisenfeld, Kathryn Castro Huerta, Tyler Eisenfeld and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am with a Rosary beginning at 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1815 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, Az.
Like the family, feel free to wear UA colors (red and blue).
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 5, 2020