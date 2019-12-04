|
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Frank David McDaniel passed away in the comfort of his home at the age of 87.
Frank is preceded in death by his father Amos A. McDaniel, his mother Mary (Weimer) McDaniel, his sister Valerie Goodyear and his brother Richard "Dick" McDaniel.
Frank is survived by his wife Eunice (Buckeye) McDaniel, his children Charles (Susie), Steve, and Michael (Sandy) McDaniel; his grandchildren; Daelynn, Matt (Maria), Michael(Julia), Samantha, Jenni "Penni", Tony and his 10 great grandchildren.
Frank was born in Tucson, Arizona at Storksnest Maternity Hospital on April 17, 1932. He graduated Tucson High School in 1950 and joined the family business, A.A. McDaniel Drilling. From 1952 to 1956 Frank served in the U.S. Air Force as a Military Police Officer stationed in Germany and Riverside CA. On August 2, 1952 Frank married his best friend and the love of his life, Eunice Buckeye. After his time in the Air Force, he moved to Roll, AZ and began working for his father-in- law, Charlie Buckeye at Buckeye Rancho. In 1974 Frank and Eunice incorporated Frank McDaniel Farms. Frank farmed and served the community for many years in the Roll area. Frank instilled the farm life style in his family and took great pride in his work. From 1963 to 1979 he served on the Antelope Union High School Board. In addition to the High School Board Frank also was an active 4-H and Cub Scout leader.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Franks Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Ave, Yuma.
In lieu of flower please make contributions to Hospice of Yuma or Antelope Union High School FFA for the Frank McDaniel FFA Scholarship award.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 4, 2019