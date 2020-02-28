|
|
Frank George Townsend, of Yuma Arizona, passed away on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Frank Townsend was born on October 9th, 1927 to Matilda and Frank Townsend Sr. He was also Grandson of O.F. Townsend, an early Yuma Pioneer who established the first Wells Fargo in Yuma, captained a steam boat, was Sheriff of Yuma County, among many other endeavors. Frank had deep roots in the Yuma community. Frank attended 2nd Avenue Grammar School and graduated a tennis champion from Yuma High School. He then joined the United States Navy, returning home 2 years later to attend Arizona State College where he was affectionately known as "Dog" by his many close lifelong Yuma friends. After Graduation, Frank returned home to Yuma to marry Alberta McIntyre whom he was married to for 69 years until his death. Shortly after his marriage, he joined the United States Marine Corps as an officer. He was quickly assigned to serve in the Korean War. His first letter received from home was from his new wife informing him he was to be a father. Frank became a father for the second time to another son in 1962. Throughout his life he was a business man. Early in his career he owned Yuma Taxi Company, Yuma Bus Company, and was a commissioned agent in the Greyhound Bus Line. Frank was also a trustee on the YRMC Foundation as well as a longtime member of the Elks Club of Yuma. He was not only a high school tennis champ, but a city champion multiple times over and was inducted into the Yuma High Tennis Hall of Fame.
Frank's greatest legacy was his family, and leaves behind his wife Alberta Townsend, sons Frank Townsend the Third, Robert (Lisa) Townsend, Grandson Michael Townsend, Grandaughter Amanda (Josh) Dahl, 4 Great- Grandchildren Rylee, Jacob, Mya, and Liam Dahl.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 28, 2020