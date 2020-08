Frank Munoz Sosa, 77, of Yuma, Arizona passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1943 in Yuma, Arizona to Basilio and Carmen Sosa.



Frank graduated from Yuma High School in 1962.



Rest in Peace uncle Frankie, we are going to miss you.

We love you!



Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish (505 S. Avenue B), Rosary will be at 1:00 pm and Mass will be at 1:30 pm.

