Frank Thomas, 99, of Lehi, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1920 in Gadsden, Arizona.



He was a farm laborer then retired after 20 years as a warehouse worker at Pepsi Cola.



He was a well-respected traditional Cocopah Indian Bird Singer who taught many singers the ways and songs of his tribe. He proudly served in the U. S. Army during World War II.



His wife, three children and one grandson preceded him in death.



He leaves behind four children; Vanessa Thomas, Dale Thomas, Karen Thomas and Sharon Lewis; 14 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Services have already been held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store